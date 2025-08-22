Who's watching all those forgettable Netflix movies?

/ The Netflix logo is shown in this photo from the company's website, in New York, Feb. 2, 2023. (Richard Drew/AP)

Netflix is by far the streaming leader — now nearly 302 million subscribers globally — and its film “Emilia Perez” was up for 13 Oscar awards. But the majority of Netflix’s original productions are not at all memorable, says Will Tavlin, who wrote an article called “Casual Viewing: Why Netflix Looks Like That,” in the winter issue of n+1.

He tells Here & Now’s Scott Tong that they are created with distracted viewers in mind, with poor production values, bad dialogue, and boring titles.

