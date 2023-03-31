How we could live forever... virtually

Part 3 of the TED Radio Hour episode Mind, Body, Spirit- Part 3.

What if immortality was possible in virtual reality? Artur Sychov discusses how his platform, Somnium Space, enables users to create an avatar version of themselves that will "live" forever online.

About Artur Sychov

Artur Sychov is the founder and CEO of Somnium Space. He has been navigating virtual worlds for more than two decades starting with Ultima Online in 1999, followed by Second Life and many more.

/ Courtesy of Artur Sychov / Courtesy of Artur Sychov Artur Sychov's avatar in Somnium Space

Artur strongly believes in the ultimate future of virtual reality worlds with open and decentralized economies based on blockchain and robust creation tools where imagination is the only limit. Sychov worked as an investment trader for many years before creating his first startup and becoming a serial entrepreneur.

This segment of the TED Radio Hour was produced by Katie Monteleone and edited by Sanaz Meshkinpour and Manoush Zomorodi. You can follow us on Twitter @TEDRadioHour and email us at TEDRadio@npr.org.

