UK economic woes: Strikes, interest hikes and a recession ahead

This week, the UK saw its biggest industrial action in a decade. Half a million workers walked off jobs this week, including teachers, civil servants, train and bus drivers, border officials and university staff.

The Bank of England has also raised interest rates to the highest level in 14 years and confirmed a recession was on the way.

David Smith is the economics editor of The Sunday Times in the UK and joins Here & Now‘s Scott Tong to unpack the latest from across the pond.

