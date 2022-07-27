© 2022 Delaware Public Media
new_DPM_site_banner_revised
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Some good climate news: Seagrass meadows in Florida are thriving

Published July 27, 2022 at 12:33 PM EDT
Chris Anastasiou, chief water quality scientist with the Southwest Florida Water Management District, shows off a sample of edible drift algae. (Daylina Miller/WUSF Public Media)
Chris Anastasiou, chief water quality scientist with the Southwest Florida Water Management District, shows off a sample of edible drift algae. (Daylina Miller/WUSF Public Media)

Like other regions of the U.S., Florida has had its share of devastating environmental news: algae bloom spilling into estuaries, and scores of fish and coral are dying. But there is one bright spot: In one part of Florida, seagrass is healthy and thriving, making it one of the largest and healthiest seagrass meadows in the Gulf.

Steve Newborn of WUSF reports.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.