Pritzker winner Diébédo Francis Kéré wants to 'create beauty for the most underserved population

Diébédo Francis Kéré made history as the first Black architect to win this year’s Pritzker Prize.

He’s been described as “equal architect and servent”, using his craft to serve the most underserved communities in his native Burkina Faso and other African countries.

Kéré joins Here & Now’s Scott Tong to explain his designs and the intention behind them.

