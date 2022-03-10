© 2022 Delaware Public Media
A scrappy DIY spaceflight group shoots for the moon

Published March 10, 2022 at 12:52 PM EST

An amateur group of space enthusiasts from Copenhagen have been spending their spare time building rockets, totally funded through crowdsourcing.

The U.S., Russia, and China have already launched humans into orbit as have a handful of private companies. With the arrival of the commercial space age, how relevant is this DIY endeavor?

Brett Dahlberg of IEEE Spectrum reports.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

