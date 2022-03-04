Russia's invasion of Ukraine spikes fears of a nuclear disaster

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine spiked fears of a nuclear disaster Friday after shelling set part of the country’s largest nuclear plant complex on fire.

While officials say the fire has been extinguished, the event marked the latest crisis in Russia’s intensifying efforts to gain ground in Ukraine.

We get the latest from Sudarsan Raghavan, a correspondent at large for our editorial partners the Washington Post. He’s reporting from Kyiv.

