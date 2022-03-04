Biden administration grants temporary protection to Ukrainians living or studying in the U.S.

The Biden administration is granting temporary protected status to Ukrainians who are currently living or studying in the United States.

Canada and the European Union have also announced humanitarian protections for Ukrainians, following Russia’s invasion.

Krish O’Mara Vignarajah, president and CEO of Lutheran Immigration and Refugee Service, discusses these developments and other efforts to assist the people of Ukraine.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

