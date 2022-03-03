© 2022 Delaware Public Media
The News Roundup — International

WAMU 88.5
Published March 3, 2022 at 2:43 PM EST
Georgi Dzikiya of Russia (#14) celebrates with his team-mates after scoring Russia's second goal during the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifier match between Slovenia and Russia at Stadion Ljudski vrt in Maribor, Slovenia.
Ukrainian citizens are fleeing the country as Russia continues to attempt to take control. The Ukrainian government announced that 2,000 civilians have died as a result of Russian attacks.

FIFA, the international governing body of soccer, has banned the Russia men’s national team from competing in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar this winter.

A new climate report from the U.N. outlines the closing window humanity has to reduce carbon emissions and avoid disaster.

We cover the most important stories from around the world on the international portion of the News Roundup.

Copyright 2022 WAMU 88.5