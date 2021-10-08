Rep. Zoe Lofgren on holding Trump allies accountable with Jan. 6 committee

A fresh batch of subpoena requests is out for organizers of “Stop The Steal.” This is related to a House committee investigation into the Jan. 6 insurrection.

Meanwhile, the deadline has come and gone for several allies of former President Donald Trump to respond to subpoenas after being pressured by Trump’s claims of executive privilege.

Here & Now’s Peter O’Dowd speaks with Democratic Rep. Zoe Lofgren of California, one of the members of the Jan. 6 committee, about what happens next.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.