Pigeons May Be Interfering With Elon Musk's Starlink Satellite Internet Service

Starlink is Elon Musk's service that tries to provide satellite internet services around the world. But some people have noticed problems. Professor Alan Woodward of the University of Surrey in England has been beta-testing it. He told the BBC he's been noticing outages. He thinks pesky pigeons have been roosting on the dish on his roof. To be fair, that dish does look like an empty bird bath.

