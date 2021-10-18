-
The Wilmington library finishes its Hispanic Heritage Month programming with one more author event. La Borinqueña is a graphic novel about Marisol Rios De…
The Wilmington Public Library held an “Amateur Sweet Potato Pie Contest” Tuesday as part of its celebration of Black History Month. The pie contest was a…
Parents in Wilmington can get free books to give to their children as holiday gifts through Wednesday. The Wilmington Public Library and North Wilmington…
A well known actor and education advocate appeared at the Wilmington Public Library Thursday.LeVar Burton read to Wilmington kids at the library on 10th…
Anthony Ray Hinton spent nearly thirty years on death row in Alabama before his conviction was overturned. He appeared in Wilmington Wednesday to discuss…
The school year is almost over, and one concern during the summer is keeping kids engaged in things like reading.The Wilmington Public Library is trying…
The Wilmington Public Library is trying something different to encourage kids to read. The library is putting books in barbershops. It has partnered with…
Delaware Public Media recently reported on renowned artist and children’s book author and illustrator Kadir Nelson's work being on display at the…
The Wilmington Public Library got a visit from a renowned artist and children’s book author and illustrator Thursday. Kadir Nelson’s art has appeared on…