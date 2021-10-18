US attorney david weiss

-
Federal prosecutors will not retry the Wilmington Trust executives whose fraud and conspiracy convictions were vacated earlier this year. In 2018, a jury…
-
Connections CSP now faces federal lawsuits over controlled substances and false claims. In a civil suit announced Friday, federal prosecutors accuse the…
-
State and federal law enforcement officials spoke Wednesday night at the Siegel Jewish Community Center in Talleyville — which was among multiple Jewish…
-
Three alleged members of the white supremacist organization The Base have been indicted on federal firearm- and alien-related charges in Delaware and…
-
A drug enforcement task force has seized millions of doses worth of illegal drugs officials say could have ended up on Delaware streets. Federal and local…
-
The U.S. Attorney for the District of Delaware has announced a federal indictment in an opioid-related case that resulted in the death of a Newark man.…