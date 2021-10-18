-
More First State students affected by trauma could get help through new federal grant funding.The state has received $7.5 million over the next five years…
The Smyrna School District is the first district in the state to launch a new program to help students cope with trauma. The state sponsored “Take Care…
A new program is designed to help children exposed to trauma get support in school.Gov. John Carney has signed legislation, sponsored by State Rep. Sean…
Gov. John Carney issued an executive order this week to make Delaware a more trauma-informed state.It’s Delaware’s part in a national effort responding to…