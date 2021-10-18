-
Gov. John Carney’s office issued further guidance today for summer camps and summer school programs – which are slated to remain closed as the state…
-
Many summer staples may be significantly altered or completely absent this year.That includes summer camps, which could have a big impact on some families…
-
During the next two weeks, a new school year will begin for nearly 160,000 students throughout Delaware.A significant number of those students –…
-
Ground Up computer science camp, which was started by two high schoolers, has expanded this summer beyond its pilot program.Co-founder and rising senior…
-
Teen SHARP seeks out talented youth of color and prepares them for - and helps place them - into top universities across the country.In addition to…
-
Summer is a critical time for kids, with the achievement gap widening for many low-income kids.Delaware Public Media’s Megan Pauly tells us more about a…
-
Right now, Delaware is in the midst of a race to educate its kids for the future. The state has funded new science, technology, engineering and math, or…