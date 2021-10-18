-
The Salvation Army’s annual “Red Kettle Campaign” is already underway.The Salvation Army started its holiday fundraising effort early in response to the…
-
The Salvation Army is increasing its efforts to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic, activating the full resources of its Emergency Disaster Services…
-
The Salvation Army of Delaware has launched an online virtual food pantry to help those in need during the coronavirus pandemic.The Salvation Army hopes…
-
Agencies across Delaware are working hard to get food and services to seniors in need during the continuing Coronavirus pandemic. Meals on Wheels Delaware…
-
The Salvation Army of Delaware is only about halfway to its $500,000 goal for the holiday red kettle donation drive. Development Director Carl Colantuono…