Coastal wetlands are considered key to mitigating climate change, because their plants absorb carbon from the atmosphere and store it in soil even faster…
Legislation passed by the U.S. Senate would help fully fund the Land and Water Conservation Fund that sends dollars to Delaware’s wildlife refuges and…
An environmental restoration project in Delaware is being nationally recognized. The Tidal Marsh and Barrier Beach Restoration Project at Prime Hook…
Where the waters of the Delaware Bay once rushed through a dune breach into the Prime Hook National Wildlife Refuge, a freshly constructed beach planted…
Four years after Hurricane Sandy hit the Delaware Bayshore in 2012, federal officials completed a $38 million project restoring Prime Hook National…
The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is burning grassland at Delaware refuges to get rid of invasive species. Invasive species like phragmites can take over…
In 2012, Hurricane Sandy blew through Fowler Beach at Prime Hook National Wildlife Refuge, tearing it apart. By October 2016, most of a federal…
This Memorial Day, people are flocking to beaches across America, but Prime Hook National Wildlife Refuge won’t be one of them. It’s not exactly a…
Restoration efforts at Prime Hook National Wildlife Refuge are complete and officials say it’s strong enough to withstand future storms.Officials call it…
Officials and Prime Hook Beach residents gathered Monday for the groundbreaking of a new bridge and road improvements at the refuge. Over the next five…