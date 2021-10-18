-
All police in Delaware could soon wear body cameras — thanks to a bill Gov. John Carney signed into law Wednesday. House Bill 195 creates a statewide body…
-
The state NAACP is throwing its support behind a federal civil rights lawsuit claiming Delaware State Police wrongfully stopped and harassed an innocent…
-
Many— including President-elect Joe Biden— have pointed out the difference between the police response to white pro-Trump extremists invading the U.S.…
-
Police have released additional information about the arrests of several protesters — and detention of a journalist — Tuesday night. Delaware State Police…