-
State lawmakers’ accomplishments this year include some progress on police reforms. Many lawmakers pushed for police reform measures in the wake of the…
-
The House passes legislation requiring police interrogations be recorded. The amended legislation which was unanimously passed in the Senate - cleared the…
-
Proposed changes to the Law Enforcement Officer’s Bill of Rights finally got a committee hearing Wednesday. Opening up police misconduct records to the…
-
Police reform advocates are calling for swift action by state lawmakers before the end of the session this month. Advocates are pushing hard for revamping…
-
The state Senate passes a police reform bill to change the state’s use of force standard. The legislation would create an objective use of force standard…
-
Legislation seeking to reform the Law Enforcement Officers’ Bill of Rights (LEOBOR) and use of force policies is introduced in the Delaware Senate. The…
-
The Law Enforcement Accountability Task Force, which has spent months developing proposals for police reform, voted Thursday to recommend the state…
-
A task force looking at potential policing reforms meets later this week to discuss recommendations from its subcommittees, including a statewide use of…
-
Local officials are reacting to the guilty verdicts in the trial of Derek Chauvin for killing George Floyd. A jury found Chauvin, a former Minneapolis…
-
The leader of a police reform task force is responding to public criticism from some of the group’s members. Concerns that it would be too slow-moving…