Philanthropy Delaware

Delaware’s COVID-19 Strategic Response Fund is accepting applications for another round of Vision Grants.The Vision Grants Program is one of two parts of…
A new survey by the Delaware Alliance for Nonprofit Advancement (DANA) reveals employee burnout and lack of funding are issues for nonprofits as the…
The Delaware Community Foundation (DCF) is touting its 2020 giving efforts, answering the hardship caused by the coronavirus pandemic. In the midst of the…
Eligible Delaware nonprofits have until the end of the week to apply to the Delaware Nonprofit Support Fund.This is the first round of funding from the…
Delaware’s philanthropic community continues to help First State nonprofits affected by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The Delaware Alliance for Nonprofit…
A group of organizations continue to raise and distribute assistance to smaller nonprofits in Delaware hit by the coronavirus. The Delaware Community…
First State nonprofits affected by the Coronavirus pandemic can tap into a local fund offering assistance.Any local nonprofit can apply now for grants…
A group of nonprofit and philanthropic entities is launching an effort to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic in Delaware.The Delaware Community Foundation…