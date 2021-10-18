-
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration is banning commercial fishing gear that could drag along the seafloor in part of the Atlantic Ocean -…
-
A University of Delaware professor says looking at droplets projected by ocean waves could help scientists understand the role they play in driving…
-
Over 19 billion pounds of trash is dumped in the ocean every year, according to a study published in the premier journal Science last year. And much of…
-
Though President Obama has scrapped plans for offshore drilling in the Atlantic, environmentalists remain concerned about possible seismic testing in…
-
Capt. Kent Buckson said the beach patrol has made more than 200 hundred rescues in Rehoboth in the past three days because of strong rip currents. “It’s…
-
When sound travels through the water, it runs faster if the water is warm, but slower if it’s cold and salty. If it hits a solid object, like ice, the…
-
Researchers at University of Delaware and Delaware State University have new findings on the sand tiger shark, after deploying robotic drones to track…