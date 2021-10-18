no-excuse absentee voting

-
The Delaware Voting Rights Coalition launches, voicing support for a change of the state’s absentee voting law.The group is Delaware’s first statewide…
-
Legislation already introduced for the upcoming General Assembly session could change how Delawareans vote absentee. Lawmakers passed an amendment to…
-
This week, Delawareans who already requested vote-by-mail ballots for November’s general elections started receiving them and could begin filling them out…
-
The state primary election is just days away. Tens of thousands are returning their ballots under the no-excuse vote-by-mail option. Delaware’s…
-
Delaware’s Attorney General announced she is suing the U.S. Postal Service to stop changes she says may suppress the vote this fall. The suit Delaware and…
-
Delaware voters should have received applications to vote by mail for September’s primary election. The Delaware Department of Elections says it has…
-
Delaware’s presidential primary had little bearing on the party nominees—but was the first time vote-by-mail was used widely in the First State.Roughly…
-
Vote by mail coming for fall elections; advocate reports confusion over presidential primary optionsAll registered voters will have the option of voting by mail this fall — without specifying why.Gov. John Carney signed the vote by mail legislation…
-
Delaware is piloting a new electronic ballot marking and cloud-based storage system for a limited population of voters during its presidential primary…
-
Sen. Chris Coons (D-DE) is joining other Senate Democrats backing an elections bill inspired in-part by voting challenges during the coronavirus pandemic.…