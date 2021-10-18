New Castle County police department

-
Civil rights advocates want changes to state laws governing when police are justified in using force against civilians and how they’re investigated…
-
New Castle County released body camera footage Tuesday from a deadly police shooting earlier this year. The footage appears to contradict an earlier…
-
New Castle County Council approved expanding the county police force from 400 to 415 officers Tuesday—a move the County Executive supports. The 15…
-
New Castle County Council is pressing pause on an effort to expand the county police force. At its last meeting of 2020, New Castle County Council tabled…
-
A New Castle County police officer shot a civilian in Claymont Sunday. County police spokesperson Grigori Lopez-Garcia said in a statement the shooting…
-
New Castle County Council unanimously passed two police reforms Tuesday night after delaying them earlier this month. Many described the measures as just…
-
New Castle County Council delayed voting on two proposed police reforms Tuesday. New Castle County Councilman Dave Carter tabled ordinances that would ban…
-
Six current and former New Castle County employees have filed a federal lawsuit alleging serial sexual harassment and assault by a high-ranking county…
-
As nationwide protests put a spotlight on police practices, advocates in Delaware are calling for citizen oversight of law enforcement.Cities including…
-
Protestors gathered in Wilmington at Tubman-Garrett park Friday evening to show support for the Black Lives Matter movement and protest police…