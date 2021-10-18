-
The Delaware Voting Rights Coalition launches, voicing support for a change of the state’s absentee voting law.The group is Delaware’s first statewide…
A record number of Delawareans have returned mail-in ballots. State elections officials have gotten a jump on processing them. Early voting nationwide…
One week away from the election, nearly 18 percent of registered voters in Delaware have already returned their ballots. Under U.S. Postal Service…
The Delaware National Guard has been activated to support the cybersecurity of the upcoming election. It’s the first time the Guard has been activated for…
The state is gearing up for a high turnout in next month’s General Election.The state Board of Elections met Monday for the last time before the election,…
This week, Delawareans who already requested vote-by-mail ballots for November’s general elections started receiving them and could begin filling them out…
Some of the initial assessment of mail-in voting system is already happening in the wake of the state's September primary.Most who chose to vote in person…
A Chancery Court judge has shut down the state Republican party’s attempt to stop mail-in voting before the November election. The Republican State…
The Delaware GOP’s lawsuit seeking to stop vote-by-mail in the upcoming general election got a hearing in Chancery Court Thursday. The hearing lasted…
‘Your vote counts’ was the message leaders of several local nonprofit and civic organizations conveyed on National Voter Registration Day Tuesday. The…