-
A total of 37,000 Afghan evacuees are expected to find new homes in communities across the country in the coming weeks. Delaware expects to welcome ten…
-
While none have landed here yet, Delaware could see an influx of refugees from Afghanistan at any time. Over 20,000 Afghan refugees could be arriving on…
-
Delaware agreed to continue receiving refugees in response to an executive order signed by President Trump this fall giving states and localities more…
-
A Pakistani refugee family reached the First State safely on Friday – but they could be the last refugees to settle in Delaware for months, and maybe even…
-
The Syrian refugee family trying to settle in Delaware has arrived here.The Jewish Family Services of Delaware and the ACLU of Delaware confirm the family…
-
Delawarean and food historian Roger Horowitz knows a thing or two about food - including kosher foods.The Director of Hagley Museum’s Center for the…
-
First State faith leaders and other community groups gathered Friday morning to learn more about a wave of Syrian refugees coming to Delaware as early as…