hybrid school

The state is trying to prevent staff layoffs at school districts and charters due to enrollment drops during the pandemic. Gov. John Carney and state…
The Milford School District resumes its hybrid learning plan Thursday.The district paused in person learning Tuesday after this week’s latest Kent County…
The Capital School District is moving completely back to remote learning starting Tuesday.Interim superintendent Sylvia Henderson announced the decision…
Another First State school district is temporarily returning its schools to full virtual learning. Christina School District announced Monday it is moving…
Questions about how schools will resume teaching kids here in the First State are not limited to the state’s public schools and charters. Private schools…
Colonial School District is the latest to announce it will start the school year remotely for all students. The district decided late last month to start…