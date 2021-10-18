hanifa shabazz

-
Flood risk is increasing in low-lying, coastal Delaware due to climate change.But nationwide, flood insurance rates aren’t high enough to cover the…
Five Wilmington City Council members will not be on Council come January. They have some parting advice for the next Council. Among the outgoing members…
The City of Wilmington may be one step closer to reparations for systemic racism.After more than an hour of debate Thursday, Wilmington City Council…
The incoming Wilmington City Council president will not be able to serve out the rest of his term representing the 2nd District. Five of the eleven…
Mike Purzycki has won a second term as Mayor of Wilmington. He pulled in nearly 43 percent of the vote — more than a thousand votes ahead of current City…
Some residents of northeast Wilmington received kits with the opioid overdose reversing drug naloxone Tuesday.Lt. Gov. Bethany Hall Long, St. Francis…
Wilmington City Council members are clashing over whether a councilman ousted from his seat over violation of a residency requirement is being given due…
Among the demands of protesters and advocates for racial justice in Delaware: more transparency in policing. The group Delaware for Police Oversight is…
Protesters returned to the streets in Wilmington Friday in one of the larger demonstrations Delaware has seen since protests against police brutality and…
News of a new riverfront apartment building planned for A St. in South Wilmington has sparked discussion among nearby Southbridge residents about what’s…