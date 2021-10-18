-
Wilmington’s Hagley Museum and Library has reopened after cleaning up flood damage caused by the remnants of Hurricane Ida earlier this month.Executive…
Hagley Museum debuts a new exhibition at its Visitors Center next month.Nation of Inventors takes advantage of Hagley’s massive collection of patent…
If you’re a cider lover, you’re probably going to love a new collaboration between Wilmington Brew Works and the Hagley Museum and Library.The two have…
A unique piece of art recently arrived at the Hagley Museum and Library in Wilmington.Starting June 1, a thousand-pound Steampunk sculpture called the…
One of the most comprehensive industrial film company collections now lives in Delaware. And in this week’s Arts Playlist, Hagley curator Kevin Martin…
Hagley Museum and Library in Wilmington is able to stay open during Gov. Carney’s current stay-at-home advisory. And the museum is taking the opportunity…
Recent extreme weather in the Wilmington area did not damage Hagley Museum and Library. But the straight line winds seen August 7, 2020 on the 235-acre…
The coronavirus pandemic forced arts organizations and museums across the First State to close, but for some that doesn’t mean being completely cut off…
Hagley Museum and Library in Wilmington hosts a discussion about the history of designing technology for people with disabilities next week. Author Bess…
Hagley Museum’s annual Invention Convention is getting a reboot. It’s now called STEMtastic Weekends: The popular annual event was always held on Martin…