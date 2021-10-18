-
House lawmakers pass an amended bill to ban large-capacity gun magazines. The bill was amended to change the definition of large-capacity magazines to 20…
-
Lawmakers passed one of the bills restricting access to guns Tuesday. Ghost guns are a type of untraceable firearm that can be 3D printed, pass through…
-
Permit to purchase a handgun legislation that already passed in the State Senate now goes to the full House. The bill creating a permitting process to…
-
State lawmakers debated legislation restricting access to firearms and high capacity magazines Thursday. The two gun safety bills were front and center in…
-
Sen. Chris Coons is calling for improvements to the Northeast rail infrastructure. President Biden is shifting his focus this week towards a $3 trillion…