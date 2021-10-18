-
Political parties in the Delaware House and Senate chose new leadership Wednesday, one day after the midterm election.House Republicans chose to keep…
Two close races resulted in the ousting of prominent Republican lawmakers from the General Assembly Tuesday night.Former Senate Minority Whip Greg Lavelle…
Some key legislative races could have a serious impact on the look of the General Assembly, including the race for the state Senate seat in District 4.…
Two Republican candidates for statewide office have been cleared of wrongdoing by the state elections office.Delaware Elections Commissioner Elaine…
Republicans in Delaware are questioning the recent hire of a retiring lawmaker to a top job at the state Lottery Office.The Delaware Lottery says it’s…
One state lawmaker says he plans to push again to end the First State’s reliance on cash bail. This comes after a Smyrna women died in jail earlier this…
The Delaware Democratic Party has filed a complaint alleging two Republican officeholders of violating campaign finance laws.Candidates can coordinate…
State senators could vote on legislation banning assault style weapons next week. Senate President Pro Tem David McBride (D-Hawk's Nest) put it on…
Legislation banning assault style weapons failed to advance out of a state Senate committee Wednesday and lawmakers are pointing fingers over who’s to…
Delawareans found guilty of possessing pot may be able to get that conviction erased from their record.Legislation introduced by Senate Minority Whip Greg…