General Assembly 2020

Delaware Democrats failed to flip several state House districts where they hold a voter registration advantage Tuesday. Republican State Representatives…
Lawmakers convened last night for an unusually short final day of session, holding brief virtual sessions to complete the 150th General Assembly. The…
State lawmakers passed a bill banning most uses of chokeholds by law enforcement in Delaware Thursday.Legislation banning law enforcement use of…
The first piece of the Delaware Black Legislative Caucus’ Justice For All agenda easily cleared its first hurdle. “A constitutional amendment explicitly…
Delaware’s legislative branch is back up and running again. The State Senate voted 17-4 Wednesday to approve rules for working online for the rest of the…
The Delaware General Assembly plans to return to work in a few weeks. House Speaker Pete Schwarzkopf (D-Rehoboth Beach) and State Senate President Pro…
The Delaware General Assembly is postponing next week’s session at Legislative Hall in Dover in response to the novel coronavirus pandemic.House Speaker…
Delaware lawmakers are trying to help cover the cost for patients who end up paying more than they expected for a medical visit. A bill in the Delaware…