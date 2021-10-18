Fredericka Jenner

-
Lawmakers continue to squabble over how to fill Delaware’s 2018 budget hole and deliver a balanced spending plan by June 30th.Cuts to education are likely…
-
The state representative pushing a bill to allow local school boards to raise taxes without a referendum says it’s part of his plan to ensure education is…
-
Throughout his campaign last year - and here at the start of his term in office - Gov. John Carney emphasized the state’s Department of Education would…
-
Members of the Wilmington Education Improvement Commission will meet Tuesday (Feb. 28) to review a study on the financial impact of moving six schools in…
-
After nearly a year of work, a state task force is issuing part of their recommendation to pay Delaware teachers more. Under the draft plan, new teachers…
-
State officials and lawmakers have spent significant time and energy addressing education issues this year.Skirmishes over topics like Priority Schools,…
-
A state committee is on the verge of offering plans for a new teacher salary system.The group has been working since July to boost starting salaries and…
-
As a state committee begins trying to morph the pay structure for educators, the head of Delaware’s teachers’ union says there are issues that must be…