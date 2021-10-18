Elizabeth Lockman

-
How population shifts may affect Delawareans’ representation over the next ten years was the focus of lawmakers' latest redistricting hearing.
State lawmakers’ accomplishments this year include some progress on police reforms. Many lawmakers pushed for police reform measures in the wake of the…
Gov. John Carney signed a bill Thursday requiring public schools to teach certain elements of Black history. House Bill 198 requires all school districts…
Members of the Joint Finance Committee finished up the budget mark-up process Wednesday.Lawmakers squeezed what was expected to be a two week process down…
State lawmakers begin pulling together the final version of next year’s budget. The Joint Finance Committee Tuesday spent the first day of budget markup…
Legislation seeking to reform the Law Enforcement Officers’ Bill of Rights (LEOBOR) and use of force policies is introduced in the Delaware Senate. The…
State lawmakers begin drafting the 2022 budget next week, and they have plenty of extra funds to work with. The General Assembly takes another two week…
Delaware students will now learn much more Black history in public schools. The Black history education bill cleared its final legislative hurdle,…
State senators advanced legislation expanding access to student loan debt relief for teachers in the First State. State Sen. Marie Pinkney (D-Bear) seeks…