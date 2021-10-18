-
Delaware youth are pushing for a constitutional amendment that would grant residents the right to a healthy environment. Student leaders of the Eco…
The Zwaanendael Museum in Lewes is collecting plastic recyclables.On the heels of Delaware’s plastic bag ban starting this month, the museum is seeking…
The COVID-19 pandemic isn’t stopping Earth Day festivities in the First State this year.The Delaware Department of Natural Resources is hosting a virtual…
Wilmington is hosting a large Earth Day Celebration this Friday afternoon. The annual Wilmington Earth & Arbor Day celebration is the largest of its kind…
Today is Arbor Day and environmentalists, elementary school students and politicians assembled on Wilmington’s Rodney Square to celebrate. Vendors, like…
Though the town’s name might not suggest it, there’s a lot of life that thrives in Slaughter Beach. This month, the town officially became a certified…
Wednesday is the 45th Anniversary of Earth Day. While there are many environmentally minded institutions and organizations throughout the state, there is…