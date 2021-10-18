Dept of Transportation

-
Sussex County has won $7 million in federal funding for transportation improvements.This is the first time Sussex County has gotten a Transportation…
Gov. John Carney signed three transportation bills into law ThursdayOne of the new laws allows Delaware Department of Transportation authorized vehicles…
The first phase of a $26 million dollar project to transform the Newark train station is set to begin next month.Officials gathered Monday morning in the…
By next summer, commuters will have a new way of getting from U.S. Route 13 to North Street in Dover.The West Dover Connector is a project Delaware’s…
State and local officials have pursued a new transportation center in Claymont for more than a decade, and a multi-million dollar federal grant awarded to…
DelDOT Secretary Jennifer Cohan told state lawmakers Wednesday that state has spent more than $11.5 million on storm cleanup so far this year.That number…