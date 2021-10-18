Delaware State Arts Council

-
This is the last week the public can comment on a final draft of the Delaware Division of the Arts’ (DDA) four-year strategic plan.“The structure of the…
-
The Delaware Division of the Arts is gearing up to take public input on its new strategic plan for Fiscal Years 2022 through 2026. Here's how you can get…
-
Each year, Dover’s Biggs Museum of American Art hosts an exhibition highlighting winning artists in Delaware’s most prestigious fellowship competition.…
-
The biennial Delaware Arts Summit is Monday at Dover Downs Hotel and Casino.Delaware Division of the Arts Director Paul Weagraff says the theme for this…