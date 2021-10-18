-
The Delaware River Basin Commission celebrates 60 years of interstate collaboration to protect over 300 miles of watershed. The Kalmar Nyckel docks…
-
The Delaware River Basin Restoration Project will receive $10 million in the 2021 federal budget.The funding level is an increase from last year’s $9.7…
-
The Coalition for the Delaware River Watershed is cheering an increase in federal funding for this fiscal year.The appropriation bill President Donald…
-
Federal support is set to go towards the restoration and conservation of the Delaware River Watershed.The National Fish and Wildlife Foundation and the…
-
The Coalition for the Delaware River Watershed is hoping for more federal funding in the fiscal year 2019 budget.The U.S. House is likely to vote on next…
-
The Delaware River Basin Commission says it received more than 8,000 submissions of comments on a proposed fracking ban in the Delaware River Basin.…
-
The Delaware River Basin Commission released a draft Thursday, proposing amendments to its fracking regulations.Hydraulic fracturing, or fracking, is the…
-
The Delaware River Basin Commission is working on drafting regulations against extracting oil and gas from rocks in the region.Hydraulic fracturing, or…
-
First State lawmakers have a new tool in working with local environmental groups to preserve the Delaware River Basin. The recently passed Delaware River…
-
After five years of slowly gaining traction, a bill creating a federal oversight and grant program for the Delaware River Basin got its first hearing in…