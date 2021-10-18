-
When the opening bells rang last August, they ushered in a year of great promise for Delaware’s charter schools.Three new schools opened in downtown…
The state Board of Education voted to close Delaware MET Charter School next month - just four months after it opened. It took roughly an hour of…
A newly opened First State charter school faces closure in January.The state Department of Education's Charter School Accountability Committee recommended…
After a problem-plagued first month, the board of directors of the new Delaware Met charter school voted this week to keep the school open and vowed to…