-
The Latino population in Sussex County has grown substantially in recent decades - and is projected to continue growing.This group's circumstances and…
-
Delaware’s Hispanic Commission released a study Thursday morning laying out gaps in linguistic and cultural services across the First State for non-native…
-
Immigration has been one of the presidential election’s most divisive issues.The Latino population in Delaware is growing, as is concern about their civil…
-
In 2015, Latinos represented nine percent of Delaware’s population - over 85,000 people. That number is expected to steadily increase over the next…
-
Education was the conversation of the day at this year’s second annual Delaware Latino Summit earlier this week. Specifically, the summit focused on…
-
Policy leaders, advocates and community representatives convened to tackle educational challenges at Thursday’s second annual Latino Summit.Almost twice…
-
Education is the theme of Thursday’s second annual Delaware Latino Summit. Specifically, the summit is focusing on training more First State teachers to…
-
The second annual Delaware Latino Summit is coming later this month.The theme for this year’s event October 22nd at Wilmington’s Chase Center is…