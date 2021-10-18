-
A new research project by the Delaware Center for the Inland Bays (CIB) is shedding new light on pollution problems.The Delaware Center for the Inland…
The Delaware Center for the Inland Bays is recruiting First State residents for its annual Oyster Gardening Program. Delaware’s Inland Bays currently have…
Congress recently moved to invest in the nation’s estuaries, including two in the First State.The Protect and Restore America’s Estuaries Act was signed…
The Delaware Center for the Inland Bays’ Citizens Cafe dives into climate change this week.The Center for the Inland Bays’ Citizens Advisory Committee…
There’s a new license plate for sale in Delaware.The new plate, featuring the American horseshoe crab, will help motorists who purchase it show off their…
Sussex County purchased 17.5-acres of land in the Inland Bays watershed to protect it from future development.The land purchased is located between the…
A public-private partnership is working to protect and restore a newly public parcel of forests and wetlands in Sussex County. The state and the…
A shoreline stabilization project in Dewey Beach is wrapping up.Dewey Beach’s Shoreline Stabilization project began on Veterans Day.The project is an…
The Delaware Center for the Inland Bays has finished part of its monitoring of pilot artificial oyster reefs installed this year, and early signs look…
The Delaware Center for the Inland Bays has finished building the first artificial oyster reef in the state.The reef is in Little Assawoman Bay near…