The Delaware General Assembly plans to return to work in a few weeks. House Speaker Pete Schwarzkopf (D-Rehoboth Beach) and State Senate President Pro…
Delaware could join a number of other states forcing stores to continue to accept cash. State Senate President Pro Temp David McBride introduced a bill…
Gun advocates rejoiced in beating back gun control measures offered by some state lawmakers this year.But Gov. John Carney (D) said he hopes state…
Legislation helping inmates reduce their fees and fines is being amended to also help people outside of prison.State Sen. Darius Brown’s (D-Wimington)…
State lawmakers won’t vote on a $15 minimum wage bill until next year.Senate President David McBride (D-Hawk's Nest) says the earliest the legislation…
Senate President Pro Tem David McBride (D-Hawk's Nest) is defending himself against critics claiming he reneged on a promise to allow a floor vote on all…
Delaware gun control advocates are criticizing state Senate leadership for backing away from a promised floor vote on all gun bills.The measures would…
Delaware is joining a growing number of states that could dump the shift between Standard and Daylight Saving Time.Senate President Pro Tem David McBride…
State lawmakers are expected to consider legislation banning assault weapons in Delaware again this year.State Sen. Bryan Townsend (D-Newark) said he…
The last day of the General Assembly this year could end sooner than it has in the past.For decades, state lawmakers have often worked into the wee hours…