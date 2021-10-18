-
State agricultural officials are hoping to get local farmers some federal relief after spring’s heavy rains destroyed some crops and stymied others from…
-
The U.S. Department of Agriculture will reach out to Delaware farmers over the next few weeks for feedback on June crop acreage and stock levels. More…
-
An impending nor'easter along with wet March weather could delay planting for a couple of crops in the First State, reducing yields and causing some…
-
Northern Delaware experienced a near-record level of rainfall for the month of June. According to the National Weather Service, Wilmington had 12.52…