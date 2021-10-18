corporate taxes

-
Former U.S. Treasury Secretary Larry Summers gave his views on the state of the U.S. economy at the University of Delaware Tuesday night.Inequality was a…
-
Some Delaware ratepayers will soon pay less on their utility bills.The Delaware Public Service Commission this week approved rate reductions for six…
-
Changes to the federal tax code Congress passed last month take effect New Year’s Day. The state is still trying to estimate the impact to its…
-
Sen. Tom Carper (D-Delaware) says he’s still evaluating the Senate tax legislation being proposed by Republicans. The proposal could be voted on as early…
-
Sens. Chris Coons and Tom Carper are blasting the Trump administration’s tax plan. Coons and Carper held a roundtable discussion Monday with Morris Pearl,…
-
The battle over how to deliver a balanced 2018 state budget by the end of the month heated up this week, with Republican and Democratic lawmakers both…
-
World leaders, celebrities and sports stars have been linked to shadowy, offshore shell companies in a recent leak of more than 11.5 million documents.…
-
Delaware state lawmakers are fast tracking a bill renewing tax credits for businesses – mostly as part of their incentive package to Dow and DuPont to…