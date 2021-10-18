coronavirus education

-
Gov. John Carney announces a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for all educators, staff, and volunteers in Delaware public and private schools.The requirement will…
The University of Delaware enacts new COVID-19 protocols for those who attend events at the university later this week. Starting this Friday, September…
Large blue and yellow dots on the hallway floors at Seaford Central Elementary School remind the young, masked students that they must continue to…
Parents for and against Gov John Carney’s mask mandate for schools voice their opinions during the Red Clay School Board meeting.The meeting’s public…
With schools opening for all students and a mask mandate in place for them, Nemours Children’s Health specialists explain how masks can keep kids healthy…
With recommendations to wear masks indoors because of the Delta variant of COVID-19 - is a mask mandate for Delaware public schools this fall coming?Gov.…
As the Indian River School District returns to fully in-person learning this summer, staff members are finding students excited to be with their peers…
With the CDC relaxing its mask wearing guidance, Delaware is dropping its mask mandate later this month. The new CDC guidance says those fully vaccinated…
The consensus is that the COVID-19 pandemic's impact on schools left many students learning less than they would in a normal year.How best to catch-up is…
Gov. John Carney announced this week that he’s lifting COVID-related capacity restrictions indoors starting May 21.But any event hosting more than 250…