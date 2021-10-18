-
A controversial proposal to generate natural gas from chicken processing waste clears another hurdle. Bioenergy DevCo wants to build an anaerobic digester…
A Sussex County commission pressed pause on approving a plan to generate natural gas from chicken waste in Seaford. Advocates have mobilized against the…
Delaware’s top agricultural industry is facing labor and demand challenges as a result of the coronavirus outbreak.One poultry company appears to have…
The Delmarva chicken industry is growing, but at a slower rate than in the rest of the country. The Delmarva Poultry Industry argues home growers on…
A Sussex County chicken processing plant reopened after being effectively shut down by the federal government.The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food…
A different approach to addressing ongoing concerns about ground water contamination by waste produced from poultry plants is coming to the First State.A…
Big poultry on the DelMarVa Peninsula began by accident when Delaware homemaker Cecile Steele was shipped 500 chicks to raise instead of the 50 she…
Once again, one of Delmarva leading chicken producers is stepping up to help victims of a hurricane.Seaford based Allen Harim plans to send 40-tons of…
Chicken growers on the Delmarva Peninsula produced more than 4 billion pounds of chicken last year. And about one in five of those chickens were shipped…
Delaware is home to over 50 million chickens on 700 registered farms, and the state’s Department of Agriculture has some tips for farmers about protecting…