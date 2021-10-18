-
The Salvation Army of Delaware is only about halfway to its $500,000 goal for the holiday red kettle donation drive. Development Director Carl Colantuono…
Southern Delaware non-profit Next Gen raised money this year to help young people coping with addiction in their families and other issues.About $12,000…
It's Giving Tuesday, and Delaware nonprofits say cuts to state funding have left them wanting, and proposed federal tax overhaul legislation could have an…
The Food Bank of Delaware is beginning its annual Thanksgiving For All food and funds drive.The organization is taking donations of nonperishable items…
Delaware is looking for a few secret Santas. The state is closely approaching the December 9 deadline for its Holiday Adopt-A-Family program and still has…