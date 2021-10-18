-
The first round of results from the 2020 Census are out, and state officials are happy with Delaware’s count. Delaware did not hit the one million mark…
-
The U.S. Supreme Court decided Tuesday to suspend a lower court decision forcing the Census Bureau to keep counting through the end of the month. The…
-
Earlier this week the U.S. Census Bureau confirmed reports it is cutting short its count of every person living in the U.S. by a month. Local advocates…
-
Months into the 2020 census count, Delaware’s self response rate lags behind the national average—and the self response rates of Pennsylvania, Maryland…
-
While Delawareans deal with a deadly pandemic and record unemployment, the U.S. Census Bureau continues to collect responses to the 2020 Census. The…
-
With Census Day right around the corner, advocates for a complete count in Delaware are dealing with a whole new set of challenges. The count of every…
-
The 2020 U.S. Census is less than a year away. As state, county and municipal governments are kicking off efforts to ensure a ‘complete count’ in the…
-
New Castle County kicked off its 2020 census efforts Wednesday with a job fair at the Rt. 9 Library. The U.S. Census Bureau is hiring between 1,500 and…
-
Wilmington Mayor Mike Purzycki recently issued an executive order creating a committee to ensure an accurate count of city residents in the federal census…
-
In a lecture through the State Division of Historical And Cultural Affairs Monday, Principal Chief of the Lenape Indian Tribe of Delaware Dennis Coker…