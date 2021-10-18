-
Voters were undeterred by uncharacteristically long lines at polling places in New Castle County Tuesday. Many cited the importance of the presidential…
The Delaware Republican Party is making its final appeal to Delawareans with Election Day now less than a week away. The Delaware GOP is putting a…
Election Day is now just a week away, and we continue our Races to Watch series in the New Castle County where Democrats see another opportunity to flip a…
One state senate race in northern New Castle County is generating a lot of interest among Democratic candidates. So far, three Democrats have launched…
A longtime Republican incumbent has announced her bid for re-election in a state Senate district that has become increasingly blue. Republican Cathy…
Democrats in the First State hope to attract more Sussex County votes in 2020. Democrats are looking to build on the gains they made in last year’s…
A Democratic challenger hopes to unseat to Republican State Sen. Cathy Cloutier in next year’s election.Kyle Evans Gay is running to represent state…
Gun advocates rejoiced in beating back gun control measures offered by some state lawmakers this year.But Gov. John Carney (D) said he hopes state…
Delaware gun control advocates are criticizing state Senate leadership for backing away from a promised floor vote on all gun bills.The measures would…