campus rape

After nearly a year and a half, a bill requiring more transparency surrounding campus sexual assaults is headed to the governor’s desk.State senators…
Two bills that have garnered headlines over the past year dealing with campus sexual assault and bolstering Delaware's firearm background check system…
Over 1,000 untested rape kits in the First State will remain untouched for now - waiting on recommendations from the Criminal Justice Council on how to…
Professors and campus workers at Delaware colleges and universities will no longer be forced to report sexual assaults under a revised bill introduced in…
University of Delaware students joined Lady Gaga and Vice President Joe Biden at Sunday night's Academy Awards for an emotional stand against sexual…
A new survey about sexual assault and misconduct on the University of Delaware's campus shows many students have experienced rape or other unwanted…