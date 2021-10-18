-
Cleaning up water in the First State is on lawmakers’ minds this session.Delaware is close to creating trust fund to help increase spending on water…
-
One incumbent of the Blades Town Council has been re-elected, while another was ousted in Monday’s election.Councilman and Streets Commissioner Russell…
-
The Blades groundwater contamination site will be added to the Superfund National Priorities List this month. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency…
-
Five Blades residents have filed what they hope will become a class action lawsuit on behalf of over 1,300 residents against several companies they blame…
-
Some Delaware residents will have their blood tested in a new federal study of toxic chemical exposure near military bases around the country. The area…
-
Additional private wells in Blades area have tainted water.Officials from DNREC and Delaware’s Division of Public Health say two more private wells tested…
-
Testing on private wells in Blades area have discovered water from at least one is contaminated.Officials from DNREC and Delaware’s Division of Public…
-
Two weeks after finding wells in the Town of Blades to be contaminated, state officials say the water there is safe to drink once again.Last week, the…
-
Blades officials started flushing water through the town’s new carbon filtration system Tuesday to get non-carbon treated water out and carbon-treated…
-
Seaford residents are being told their water is safe.DNREC and Division of Public Health State says no perfluorinated compounds (PFCs) were found in…